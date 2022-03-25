Cumulative incidence marks a new peak in Germany

Berlin, 25 Mar Germany recorded a new cumulative peak of incidence due to the advancement of the subvariant of omicron BA.2, which already represents at least 72% of all infections. Thus, the cumulative incidence stands at 1,756.4 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days, after 1,752.0 yesterday, 1,706.3 a week ago and 1,259.5 a month ago, according to RKI data updated last morning. In its weekly report, the RKI states that between 14 and 20 March, for the first time one and a half million infections were exceeded in seven days, with a cumulative incidence increase of 10% compared to the previous week. Health authorities verified 296,498 new positives and 288 deaths within 24 hours, compared to 297,845 and 226 a week ago, while active cases stand at around 4,246,200. Between 7 and 13 March, the subvariant of omicron BA.2 already represented 72% of the cases analyzed, compared to 62% a week earlier. The rest of the variants, including delta, were detected in less than 1% of cases. The RKI considers that the new notable increase in cases of covid-19 is due to the greater ease of transmission of the BA.2 subline, as well as the lifting of contact reduction measures and a change in behavior in the population. He reiterates that the evolution of the pandemic now depends on “whether the majority of the population continues to behave responsibly or to what extent potential contacts relevant to infection increase”. Meanwhile, the cumulative rate of admission in seven days stands at 7.28 per 100,000 inhabitants, while the occupancy in the ICU of patients with covid-19 is 10.6% of the beds available for the adult population. The RKI insists on the importance of the vaccine “because of its high efficacy against a serious course of the disease caused by the omicron variant”. However, the vaccination campaign is hardly progressing. As of Thursday, 76.5 per cent of the population (63.6 million people) had been vaccinated, 75.9 per cent (63.1 million) on the full schedule, while 58.4 per cent (48.6 million) had already received a booster dose. CHIEF egw/jac