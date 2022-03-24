Portugal: Otávio's goal for 1-0 against Turkey for repechage for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Portugal won 1-0 against Turkey at the Estadio do Dragao for the last chance to reach the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This with a goal from midfielder Otávio, who appeared in the rival area to take advantage of the rebound on the stick. Total madness.

PORTUGAL VS TURKEY FOR QATAR 2022 REPESCA

Cristiano Ronaldo does not want to be left out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup And although he could not in the group stage, he goes all out in the repechage, where he will have to win 2 matches to achieve the qualification. He must first surpass Turkey as a local.

Outside the Champions League, CR7 will do everything possible not to miss another important international championship. At 37 years old, the striker seeks to continue making history based on goals and matches. If he is eliminated today, it will be a serious blow to his present.

Portugal has a great squad beyond Cristiano Ronaldo. They have Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes, Danilo Pereira, Diogo Jota, among others. That is why, in the previous one, he is a candidate against his rival on duty. And he will have the massive support of his fans.

But Turkey should not be trusted, which although it does not have outstanding figures, is a tough team to crack in Europe. He could hit the table if he leaves the 'luso' team on the field. Anything can happen in this kind of encounter.