Uruguayans must “improve the discursive mastery of their texts”, according to UNESCO

Montevideo, 22 Mar Uruguayan students “must improve the discursive mastery of their texts”, although they achieve “an adequate development of their writings”, according to the results of the Regional Comparative and Explanatory Study (ERCE 2019), presented this Tuesday by UNESCO. The report of the Regional Office for Education for Latin America and the Caribbean of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (OREALC/UNESCO) emphasizes that Uruguayans “write without repeating words, maintain the development of ideas in their texts and achieve agreement” in their sentences. However, the report continues, “they need to improve their adaptation to the gender they are asked to write about, especially in the third grade.” The measurement, which also included 15 other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, sought to “evaluate the writing performance of third and sixth graders in the region”, using “their skills in the production of texts based on a communicative situation”. To analyze these abilities, third grade students (8-9 years old) of primary school had to write a letter about a trip and a text of presentation of a dance, while sixth graders (11-12 years old) were asked for a letter of request and a descriptive text of a non-existent animal. 90% of third graders when writing the letter and 66% when writing a narrative text focused on the subject requested, but 60% (in the letter) and 36% (in the narrative) did not respond to the genre. The report highlights the high level of agreement and cohesion of texts among a high percentage of students (80%), as well as the absence of repetitions, vocabulary inaccuracies or punctuation errors. In sixth grade, six out of ten students wrote “according to the slogan and purpose requested”, and 61% (letter) and 33% (narrative) “managed to adapt to the required gender”. In this age group, 64% of students wrote texts without repetitions or inaccuracies in vocabulary, and a high percentage maintained the cohesion of the text, agreement in sentences, and even more than 90% adjusted to the central theme requested. CHIEF cmm/rrt