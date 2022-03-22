The Vibra del Vacile will be held from March 25 to 27 in Barranquilla





From 25 to 27 March, La Vibra del Vacile will be held in Barranquilla with three events, which will have style, artistic and cultural expressions, which serve as a platform for all those who want to show their talent in a space where music does not go out of fashion.

This will be held at Kilymandiaro Sunset Paradise, which has been a tourist spot for years. The event was born from the merger between Vibra Agencia Creativa and El colectivo del vacile, two companies that have been innovating spaces and how to entertain Barranquilleros and the Atlantic coast for 15 years.

“This is an event that unites us all, no matter who we are, or where we come from, the feeling that we need something more makes us become one. An earthquake of flavor that has its epicenter in Barranquilla, in which we are going to reclaim what is ours, we have already done it with the river, now we are going to rescue our history,” said Angelica Jaramillo, organizer of the Festival.

On March 25, La Poppera will be held, a diverse, colorful and fun event that does not handle stereotypes that includes the famous Barranquilla festival and will be held at Kilymandiaro Sunset Paradise. It is noteworthy that it aims to provide a tribute to pop culture.

In addition, it seeks to claim spaces and scenarios to express a message of inclusion and make visible all forms of being based on pop and queer culture, creating an atmosphere of love, respect and freedom.

La Poppera will take attendees into adolescence with artists such as Britney Spears and her combo, along with the Caribbean mischief adapted to what we are today.

“This party disinhibits us, drives us out of control, invites us to express ourselves with our body through dance with the wave of reggaeton, flow. The power of music became sensual, nocturnal and vibrant, bringing us closer to our first love, that skin-to-skin dance that taught us and brought us closer to our Caribbean rhythms and our origins,” said Jaramillo.

They will also enjoy Alistate that Estoy Suelta Como Gabete, which is the urban touch of the event, which will bring together lovers of this genre.

On March 27, the Berbe House will be held, a party dedicated to Barranquilla folklore with its essence, its percussion, rhythms that are danced “apretao”, the tradition of the entire Caribbean that meets on the beach of Barranquilla with artists such as Alfredo de la fe, Aníbal Velásquez, Son Palenque, Herederos de Petrona, Alivio DJ, Cronopiano, Verbena caliente b2b, among others.

“This party takes up ancestral Caribbean rhythms with the vaporwave, which has an electronic, jazzy, cyberpunk and afrocumbia vibe. In our words, we went with everything to the rescue of the picó, the verbena, the african champeta, the bembé and the Afro-Latin rhythms. From there comes the Berbe House, the home of everything that is sacred,” said the organizers of the Berbe House.

This event has been a musical meeting place for 10 years, which brings the inspiration of the “vaporwave”, a sound that was born a decade ago, and that created an almost nostalgic fascination for the 80s and 90s, but adapted to our culture.

