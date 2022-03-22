Spotify Ranking: the 10 most listened songs in Chile

The musical offer has never been as extensive as it is today, so it is easy for more than one person to feel outdated, however, with the emergence of platforms such as Spotify, keeping abreast of the most popular ones of the moment has become easier.

Spotify has provided its users with playlists where they can check the news and songs that are conquering the Chilean public.

From reggaetón, pop, ballads and regional music, these are the most popular hits in Chile this Tuesday, March 22:

1. ULTRA SOLO

2. One Night in Medellín

If we talk about the spoiled ones of the public, we must mention Cris Mj. Perhaps this is why “One Night in Medellín” debuts directly in the ranking in second place, reaching a total of 383,223 views.

3. Dancing “Dancing

”, played by El Jordan 23 and Standly, ranks third on the list, after achieving 269,437 views.

4. Stick

5. Desperate

6. MAMIII

“MAMIII” by Becky G and KAROL G is very successful among the users of this platform, having accumulated 211,491 views. Today it is still in sixth position.

7. Anti Frog

Harvesting Hits is synonymous with The Jordan 23. Therefore, it is not surprising that his new production, called “Anti Rana”, debuted in seventh place on that occasion. Who else could boast of having 209,765 first-entry views?

8. My Cat

9. Los Malvekes

The

newest thing by Cris Mj, Marcianeke, Simon la Letra and Stars Music Chile, “Los Malvekes”, goes straight to the ninth position on the favorites list. It has already been reproduced 183,079 times. What will the future hold for him?

10. Ponle - Remix

In the music industry, Chile is one of the most difficult countries to conquer, but those who manage to do so are guaranteed the doors to success as these artists have achieved. Remember that this top 10 is updated every 24 hours.

*Some successes have no description because the platform does not provide it.

The rise of Spotify

Founded in 2006, the Swedish-born company formally started its activities in Europe on October 7, 2008 and has gradually gained a presence around the world, currently being in 187 countries and offering music by more than seven million artists.

Today, the streaming platform has agreements with the labels Universal Music, Sony Music, EMI Music, Hollywood Records, Interscope Records, Warner Music, among others.

On the subject of podcasting, Spotify announced in November 2020 the purchase and acquisition of the advertising and podcast platform Megaphone for 235 million dollars, which served for the monetization of audios.

According to figures published by Spotify, in 2019 it had 217 million subscribers, which increased to 345 million in 2020 and in 2021, despite the pandemic, they reached 365 million subscribers, of which nearly 50% are paying customers.

As a model, Spotify has proposed paying artists in its catalog a fixed price per song or album sold and gives royalties based on the number of artist plays in proportion to the total number of songs streamed, unlike its competitors, who pay for physical sales or downloads.

In addition, 70% of its total revenue goes to copyright holders, mostly record labels, who then pay artists based on their individual contracts.

It should be noted that currently anyone can enjoy the free Spotify service, as long as you are willing to put up with ads and with restrictions such as not being able to skip some songs.

READ MORE:

More news

More about streaming