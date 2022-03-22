Free agency frenzy in MLB cools down; Ohtani solid

TEMPE, Arizona, USA (AP) The frenzy of major league free agency was fun while it lasted.

Less than two weeks after it started, it has practically come to an end.

Now that calm returned to the big tent, some of the bigger moves came as no surprise: Freddie Freeman is closer to home with the Dodgers, Nick Castellanos chose the Phillies and Trevor Story left with the Red Sox.

Other hires were more unexpected: The Twins acquired the all-star torpedo boat Carlos Correa while Kris Bryant surprised most of baseball after reaching a huge deal with the Rockies.

For the teams that let the stars pass, there is not much left.

Outfielders Michael Conforto, Tommy Pham and Kevin Pilar are probably the biggest names still without a team. Right Johnny Cueto is among the top pitcher options.

Free agency was a little faster than normal due to the 99-day lockout that froze transactions from December 2 to March 10. The president of baseball operations for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Andrew Friedman, compared the first actions of free agency to “drinking straight out of a hose” during a dizzying days of negotiation.

These days, it's more like drinking from a normal running water source, as the opening day of the sport, April 7, is fast approaching.

___

OHTANI CLIMBS THE HILL

Japanese star Shohei Ohtani made a solid preseason debut at the Lomita, striking out five batters while giving up a run in two innings one-third to the Los Angeles Angels.

“It felt good for my first opening,” Ohtani commented with the help of an interpreter.

Last year's American League MVP retired seven of the 11 batters he faced. He made 50 pitches, including 33 strikes. It is planned to carry out about 45 launches.

___

PÉRES IS GOING TO ARIZONA

The Diamondbacks made some changes to their pitching staff, signing veteran left-handed Óliver Perez to a minor league deal and claiming left-hander Caleb Baragar.

The 40-year-old Mexican is looking to play his 20th season in the Major Leagues. He made his debut at age 20 with the San Diego Padres in 2002. Perez had five scoreless starts for Cleveland last season, allowing five hits in three innings two-thirds and striking out four.

Baragar, 27, had a 2.78 ERA in 49 performances for the Giants over the past two seasons.

___

MCMAHON REACHES AGREEMENT WITH THE ROCKIES

The Colorado Rockies continued their recent shopping streak after infielder Ryan McMahon agreed to a $70 million six-year contract that avoided wage arbitration.