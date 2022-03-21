Olympic Legend Florence Griffith Joyner’s personal affects returned to husband

The American Florence Griffith Joyner waves at the crowd as the carries the American flag after setting a new Olympic record and winning the gold for her 10.54 performance at the 100 meters race of Seoul Olympic Games. The American Evelyn Ashford won the silver medal and the German Heike Drechsler won the bronze. (FILM) AFP PHOTO / AFP PHOTO / IOPP / RON KUNTZ





Olympic gold medalist Al Joyner has received the historical items of his late wife Florence Griffith “Flo-Jo” Joyner from Rene Nezhoda, a person from the popular television series “Storage Wars.”

According to TMZ, Nezhoda acquired the memorabilia eight years ago in the San Diego area. The collection had cost him several thousand dollars when he acquired the Olympian’s storage locker.

Flo-Jo was a prominent figure in the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics, where she set two world records in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash. She also won a gold medal in the 4x100m relay and a silver medal in the 4x400m relay. She finished her Olympic career with five medals, three of them gold.

Some of the items in the locker included rare photos, her famous shoes, a jacket and some autographed Flo-Jo Barbie dolls.

Nezhoda had planned to put the personal effects up for auction it the Joyner family showed no interest.

After Flo-Jo died due to an epileptic fit in 1998, Joyner decided to let two of his lockers go up for auction. He didn’t realize how much of their collection was still inside.

One of the most sentimental items in the locker was Joyner’s weight belt, which she frequently used to work out with her husband.

Watch the background on the story below.