Miley Cyrus is already in Colombia: this is how her fans received her

With shouts and applause, approximately 100 Colombian fans received singer Miley Cyrus, who landed in Bogotá, the capital of Colombia, on the night of March 20. The queen of pop arrived at El Dorado International Airport and immediately got into a white van waiting for her on the airstrip. The vehicle drove her to the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel, where the singer and her nearby work team will stay. She is also accompanied by several members of her family, including her sister Brandi Cyrus and her mother Tish Cyrus.

The singer arrived at the hotel around 9:30pm. Colombian fans are waiting for Miley to come out to greet them, because in other South American countries where she has been in this past week, the artist even managed to take photos with them. So, while they wait for the night to progress, fans are singing the artist's iconic songs like The Climb and 7 Things.

Brandi and Tish have already reacted to the reception of Colombian fans. On Instagram they posted videos entering the hotel and they are heard pointing out how the windows were fogging up by the people on top of the car. They said the enthusiasm of the fans was incredible.

Miley Cyrus, one of the queens of pop rock, is in Colombia as part of the Attention Tour. The singer previously performed at the Lollapalooza in Argentina, on March 18, and at the Lollapalooza in Chile, on March 19. The Colombians' turn to see the artist will be this Monday, March 21 at the Movistar Arena.

Miley's concert in Colombia sold out in a matter of hours. The ticket office to see the artist in Bogotá went on sale in November last year and prices ranged from 129,000 to 429,000 pesos, depending on the location. The largest capacity is taken by the space of followers who buy stalls, as 2,700 chairs are expected to be filled.

In November 2020, Miley released 'Plastic Hearts', her seventh album, with which she surprised by collaborating with Dua Lipa, an artist who also confirmed a concert in Colombia last year. Miley shared producer Páramo's image about the concert in the stories on her Instagram account. 'Plastic Hearts', says the organizer of the event, is an album that “explores rock in various forms (glam, pop, new wave)”.

It should be noted that Miley had already been to Colombia in the country in 2011 with her Gypsy Heart tour. At that time the singer also stayed at Casa Medina and performed at the old El Campín coliseum, now known as Movistar Arena.

KEEP READING: