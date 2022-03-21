Dollar: opening price today March 21 in Uruguay

The US dollar is trading at the opening at 42.50 Uruguayan pesos on average, which was 0.02% compared to the previous day's figure, when it stood at 42.51 Uruguayan pesos on average.

If we consider the data for the last week, the US dollar registered a rise of 1.11%; on the contrary, in the last year it still maintains a decrease of 1.57%. Compared to previous dates, it reverses the previous day's data when it experienced a rise of 0.12%, without being able to establish a stable trend in the last few dates. With reference to the volatility of the last week, it is manifestly lower than the figure achieved for the last year (8.86%), so we can say that it is going through a period of greater stability lately.

In the annual photo, the US dollar has reached a maximum of 44.73 Uruguayan pesos on average, while its lowest level has been 41.44 Uruguayan pesos on average. The US dollar is positioned closer to its low than to its maximum.

The Uruguayan peso

The peso has been the official currency of circulation in Uruguay since 1993 and replaced the old pesos after the country suffered a period of high inflation.

It was from October 29, 1991 that the Central Bank of Uruguay was authorized to issue new banknotes to remove the old Uruguayan pesos equivalent to 1,000 new pesos. The coin began to circulate until March 1993.

In the 1990s, a new mechanism was introduced to better predict the value of the peso against the dollar, establishing a system of floating bands.

Later, in 2002, with Jorge Batlle as president, Uruguay experienced a financial crisis due to capital flight, which made it difficult to control the exchange market until months later it was decided to switch to the independent flotation system, which is the one that has been maintained at the time.

After the 2002 maxidevaluation, a period of currency appreciation followed. It should be noted that the coins use animals and national figures on the back as a design.

In the economic sector, Uruguay has begun to show signs of recovery after the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, the country recovered the 108,000 jobs it had lost in 2020, in addition to 9,000 more jobs.

However, the Uruguayan administration has also taken the decision to increase tariffs for the most consumed fuels in the country by three pesos, which has also aroused discontent among the Uruguayan people.

