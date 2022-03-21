Baby, “proud” to represent Cape Verde for the first time

Madrid, 21 Mar Tiago Manuel Dias Correia, 'Baby', winger of Rayo Vallecano, is excited to attend his first international call for Cabo Verde, something he had been waiting for a long time. Bebé, 31, has entered the list of 34 players called up by Pedro Leitao Brito, 'Bubista', to play the three friendly matches against Guadeloupe, Liechtenstein and San Marino with Cape Verde on 23, 25 and 28 March, respectively. “I am very proud to be part of the list and to represent my family's country and which was partly mine as well. I've been waiting for this for a long time, but good things always come to their time,” said Bebé, on her social networks. The good sporting moment that Bebé is experiencing has been rewarded, since this campaign, although it is not always starting, is one of the most important players within the team led by Andoni Iraola. This is the first time that Bebé has attended Cape Verde, although he had previously been selected in the lower categories of Portugal as the U19 and U21 categories, since he was born in Loures, a town in the metropolitan area of Lisbon. CHIEF 101-041 drl/arh