Learn about the provisions for Guacherna's night in Barranquilla

After two years, Barranquilla will once again hold one of the most important events of the pre-carnival period: the Night of Guacherna. On March 18, the streets of the city will be filled with monocucos, marimondas, cumbiamberas and doodles that will give spectators a show, but in order to enjoy it, the authorities recalled some indications to ensure biosecurity.

On the one hand, in terms of biosafety, it was indicated that for entry to the areas surrounding the route where the parade will pass, a full dose vaccination card against covid-19 will be required. In addition, there will be biosafety support for attendees, especially washbasins, alcohol, masks and sanitary cabins in the assembly area. Ambulances will also be available covering the parade route and fixed medical care posts.

There will be capacity control at all entrances, operated by security supervisors and under the direction of the Unified Command Post.

On the other hand, on security issues, the District Government Secretariat reported that for this Friday in Guacherna security and biosecurity will be strengthened in the highest areas, such as 76, 72, 70, 69 streets, Plaza de la Paz, among others that will have special controls.

Authorities recall that the parade is scheduled to start at 7:00pm and, as a biosecurity measure, the number of folklore groups dropped from 176 to 83, representing a 47% decrease. With regard to costumes, the reduction will be 75%. Similarly, at the beginning of the parade, a large block of costumes will come out to detract from exhibition time.

It is estimated that the last group of the parade will be leaving at 10:30 at night, that is 1 hour and a half earlier than in 2020.

It should be noted that within the provisions of the authorities, it was also agreed to regulate the rental of chairs. For its part, the District Secretariat for Urban Control and Public Space granted the economic use of public space along the Guacherna route for the rental of chairs to the members of the 11 different ashlar organizations.

Thus, the price for the rental of chairs was set at a maximum of 25,000 pesos during the Guacherna parade, with a total of 15 chairs available for permission granted.

It was indicated that the saddles are obliged to comply with biosafety protocols, to have the area in adequate cleaning and cleaning conditions, to keep the platform area at 1.50 meters free for pedestrians and to keep the midstreets and intersections free of occupancy throughout the parade. In total, 1,580 permits were granted for the use of chairs during the Guacherna, that is, some 23,700 chairs allowed.

