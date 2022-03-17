Real Noroeste will receive Juventude for key 6

From 19:00 (Argentina time), R. Noroeste and Juventude are playing all-or-nothing today at the Jose Olimpio da Rocha stadium. The winner will move on to Third Phase and will be able to continue on his way in Brazil - Copa Brasil 2022.
The match for key 6 of Brazil - Copa Brasil 2022 will be played today at 19:00 (Argentina time) at the Jose Olimpio da Rocha stadium.
The referee appointed for the match is Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda.
Real Northwest and Juventude Time, depending on country
- Argentina: 7:00pm
- Colombia, Mexico EST and Peru: 5:00pm
- Mexico CST and Nicaragua: 4:00pm
- Mexico MST and Mexico PST: 3:00pm
- Venezuela: 6:00pm
Source of Note and Image: DataFactory