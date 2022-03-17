IMSS: What are the requirements for collecting disabilities?

If you have to be absent due to medical problems, such as an accident, illness or childbirth, you must apply for disability with the Mexican Institute of Social Welfare (IMSS). At the time of this request, the Ministry issues a disability certificate to justify the absence of activity of the employee according to the date necessary for recovery.

It should be remembered that subsidy payments are valid only in the following cases and operate at the following rates:

- General illness: 100% of the salary registered in the IMSS at the beginning of the disability

- Occupational risk: 60%

-Birth: 100% at the beginning of the 34th week of pregnancy, the total number of days included in the document

To apply for disability, the employee must meet the following requirements and present it in its original form in the IMSS window:

1. Official identity card. This can be a voting certificate, a valid passport, a business ID card, or a military service card.

2. A document containing the employee's Social Security Number (SSN). It can be the national health card or the employer mentioned above.

Bank statement with 18-digit interbank CLABE insurance. This document is only accepted if the delivery time is no more than 3 months and the name of the insured is included.

4. Registering the Payment Request and Reconciling Bank Accounts (PDF)

5.IMSS uses a scanner to scan images on the website. If you attach photos, make sure they can be read with good resolution, focus (not in motion) only if there is a lot of natural light without flash.

To carry out the procedure, the interested party must enter this link and enter the RFC and e.firma files or the files with homo claves, which must be valid with the tax authority (Saturday).

To register for this service via email provided by the delegation, the aforementioned document must be attached to the following request:

Disability payments are made within 3 working days from the date of registration of documents at the bank counter. The subsidy can be paid by the relevant organizations, presenting the original and a copy of the single disability certificate, as well as a valid official identity card.

If the company in which you work has concluded a “payment agreement” with IMSS, you can also receive payment directly from the salary receipt. The originals of the disability “copy sample” must be delivered to the human resources sector of the workplace.

If you are unemployed or decide to start receiving income directly, the Mexican Institute of Social Protection (IMSS) offers options for those who are self-employed, work in the informal sector or have recently stopped working for a company or employer.

The judgment of using the service is as follows.

- 200 pesos per year from 0 to 19:6

- From 20 to 29 years old: 7,650 pesos per year

- From 30 to 39 years old: 8,250 pesos per year

- From 40 to 49:9, 550 pesos per year

- 50 to 59:9,950 pesos per year

- 800 pesos per year from 60 to 69 13

- 350 pesos per year from 70 to 79:14

- Over 80 years old: 14850 pesos per year

