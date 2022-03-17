Guatemala: GTQ USD market today, 17 March

The US dollar was being paid at 7.69 quetzals at the opening, up 2.4% from 7.51 quetzals the day before.

Over the past 7 days, the US dollar has fallen 0.1%. On the contrary, it is still up 1.7% over the previous year. The last two sessions were running continuously compared to the previous day, and quotes for the last two sessions were suspended. The previous day's volatility represents a much higher balance than the volatility shown in last year's data, indicating that the value is changing more than the overall trend.

annual photo, the US dollar reached 7.72 quetzals, and the lowest level was 7.48 quetzals. The US dollar is closer to its maximum than its lowest level.

Guatemalan quetzal is a legal quetzal used in Guatemala and was created in 1924 after the publication of a monetary law enacted when President José Maria Orellana ordered the replacement of the Guatemalan peso.

Guatemalan currency is currently divided into 100 cents and was initially 10 cents higher than the US dollar. It also fell in 1980 and recovered a few months later.

Currently, the quetzal is equivalent to 7.50 units per US dollar and 9.25 units per euro, and is one of the 30 most unchanged currency units in Latin America and the world.

The body that regulates the production of money is the Bank of Guatemala. Today, quetzals and 1 quetzal coins of 5, 10, 25, 50 cents are known, and 1, 5, 10, 20, 50, 100 and 200 quetzals circulate in the form of banknotes.

In order to reduce the production price of coins, the government tried to introduce coins with various materials, such as choosing nickel-plated steel or steel instead of brass.

According to official figures, the Guatemalan government has assured that the gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 7.5 percent at the end of 2021, which has not increased in 40 years.

other hand, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts that by 2022, the Guatemalan economy will continue to maintain a favorable performance due to foreign trade, remittances from the United States and a significant decline in inflation.

