March 16, 2022
Breaking News
Llaneros FC and Quindio are measured by the D key

March 16, 2022

Quindio has one foot inside in Colombia Phase 3 - 2022 Betplay Cup. He reached the second leg with a big advantage after the rout he gave in the first leg to Llaneros FC, who will try to overcome the result. The match for the D key will be tomorrow from 17:00 (Argentina time) at the Bello Horizonte Stadium.

Llaneros FC and Quindio will meet tomorrow at 17:00 (Argentina time). The match corresponding to the D key of Colombia - Copa Betplay 2022 will be played at the Estadio Bello Horizonte stadium.

Snaider Ponton is chosen to lead the party.

Llaneros FC and Quindio Time, depending on country
  • Argentina: 5:00pm
  • Colombia, Mexico EST and Peru: 3:00pm
  • Mexico CST and Nicaragua: 2:00pm
  • Mexico MST and Mexico PST: 13:00 hours
  • Venezuela: 4:00pm

Source of Note and Image: DataFactory

