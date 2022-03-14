With just enough, Palmeiras beat Santos 1-0 at the Allianz Parque stadium

On the 11th date of the tournament, Palmeiras celebrated at home by facing Santos. The local scored the only goal of the match in the 49th minute of the first half, through Raphael Veiga, in penalty.

Ricardo Goulart took a tremendous shot 28 minutes into the first half and the football hit the stick. It couldn't be.

Raphael Veiga was the figure of the party. The midfielder from Palmeiras scored 1 goal and finished the goal 3 times.

Rony was also important. The Palmeiras striker finished off the opposing goal 7 times.

It was a game with many fouls and numerous interruptions. There were several admonitions: Auro Junior, Emiliano Velázquez, Marcos Rocha and Lucas Pires. Emiliano Velázquez was expelled after receiving his second yellow, in the 46th minute of the first half.

Palmeiras' technical director Abel Ferreira put forward a 4-3-3 strategy with Weverton in the goal; Mayke, Benjamin Kuscevic, Gustavo Gomez and Jorge on the defensive line; Raphael Veiga, Jaílson and Zé Rafael in the middle; and Dudu, Rony and Gustavo Scarpa in the attack.

For their part, those led by Fabián Bustos stopped with a 4-3-3 scheme with João Paulo under the three suits; Auro Junior, Emiliano Velázquez, Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires in defense; Kaiky, Sandry and Vinicius Zanocelo in the middle of the court; and Angelo, Ricardo Goulart and Lucas Barbosa in the lead.

The referee Raphael Claus was selected to carry out the actions of the game.

On the next date Palmeiras will visit RB Bragantino and Santos will play at home against Água Santa at the Urbano Caldeira do Vila Belmiro stadium.

Note and image source: DataFactory