Racing Club visits Atlético Tucumán for date 6

After winning on the previous day, the local team will look for another victory that will leave them well positioned in the table, while the visit comes from tying their last match and will seek to win.

Atlético Tucumán does not want to regret another fall: 0 to 4 ended their match against Newell's. In the previous 4 matchdays, their results were mixed: they have won 1 match, lost 2 and 1 was a draw.

Racing Club arrives with a thrill of mind after beating Talleres 1 to 0. In the last few dates he won 1 win and 3 draws.

The match for date 6 of Argentina - 2022 Professional League Cup will be played today at 19:15 (Argentina time) at the Monumental de Tucumán.

The local has 2 victories in the last few days that they played against each other.

Germán Delfino will be the judge who will deliver justice in the meeting.

Atletico Tucumán and Racing Club schedule, depending on country

Argentina: 19:15pm

Colombia, Mexico EST and Peru: 5:15pm

Mexico CST and Nicaragua: 4:15pm

Mexico MST and Mexico PST: 15:15pm

Venezuela: 18:15pm

