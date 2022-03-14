Puerto Nuevo won a 2-1 home win over El Porvenir

This Sunday, Pto. Nuevo won by the slightest difference to El Porvenir on the 5th date of Argentina - Primera C Season 2022. The goals of the match for the home team were scored by Gastón Cueto (48' 1Q) and Matías Grasso (25' 1Q, against). While the away goal was scored by Franco Gorgol (10' 2Q).

The referee Alejandro Porticella was selected to carry out the actions of the game.

On the next date Pto. Nuevo will visit L. N. Alem and El Porvenir will play at home against Argentino de Merlo at the Gildo Francisco Ghersinich stadium.

Note and image source: DataFactory