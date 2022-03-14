For a minimal advantage Deportivo Español takes all three points against Claypole

Dep. Español won the victory by beating the owner of the house 2 to 1. It was in the match played on date 5 of the Argentina - Primera C Season 2022 tournament. The goal of the match for the local team was scored by Leonel Llodrá (35' 1Q). While the away goals were scored by Tomás Pérez (31' 2Q) and Mauro Peiro (48' 2Q).

Jonathan De Oto was the referee who led the match at the Rodolfo Vicente Capocasa stadium.

Claypole's next match in the championship will be on the road to Midland, while Dep. Español will host Victoriano Arenas.

Note and image source: DataFactory