Berazategui celebrated at the Norman Lee stadium for the 5th date of the tournament. The local team scored the only goal of the match 19 minutes into the second half, through Nahuel Pombo.

The referee appointed for the match was Juan Robledo.

Berazategui will visit San Martín Burzaco next day, while Real Pilar will host Gen. Lamadrid at the Municipal Stadium in Pilar.

Note and image source: DataFactory