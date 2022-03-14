AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
March 14, 2022
Argentino de Merlo and San Martín Burzaco split the points and draw 1-1

March 14, 2022

For the 5th date of Argentina - Primera C Season 2022, Argentino de M. and S. Martín B. finished equalized at the Juan Carlos Brieva stadium.

With a goal from Rodrígo Benitez, he started winning the visit in the middle of the first half, however at 41 minutes of that stage Miller Moreno won the draw for the local.

Rodrigo Pafundi was the referee who led the match at the Juan Carlos Brieva stadium.

Argentino de M.'s next match in the championship will be on the road against El Porvenir, while S. Martín B. will host Berazategui.

Note and image source: DataFactory

