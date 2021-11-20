Victory beyond reach for Burnley, as they only manage a 3-3 draw with Palace

On Saturday, Burnley and Palace were held to a 3-3 draw at Turf Moor. Burnley arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 1-1 draw against Chelsea while Palace were coming from consecutive wins against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City. Following today's result, Burnley are in 18th place on the table and has 9 points while Palace sit in 9th with 16 points after 12 matches.

The Eagles started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to a goal from Christian Benteke at the 8 minute mark. However, their lead didn't last for long, Ben Mee producing an equaliser in the 19th minute, bringing The Clarets level. The momentum was now with Burnley, who then scored again through a goal from Chris Wood, 27 minutes in to establish a 2-1. However, their lead was short-lived, as an equalizer from Christian Benteke in the 36th minute, brought Palace level. However they weren't finished yet and Marc Guehi made it 3-2 just before half-time. The score at half time was 2-3.

Burnley started the second half with an intensified spirit, with an early goal from Maxwel Cornet in the 49th minute, leaving the final score at 3-3.

For Burnley, Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra, came on for Chris Wood and Maxwel Cornet. Palace brought on Michael Olise, Jeffrey Schlupp and Odsonne Edouard, to replace Jordan Ayew, Conor Gallagher and Luka Milivojevic.

There were bookings for James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood from Burnley, and Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke and Michael Olise, for Palace.

Burnley next face Tottenham Hotspur and Palace are at home to Aston Villa.