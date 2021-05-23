Inter-Udinese: Victory for Internazionale, in a 5-1 trashing at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Internazionale defeat Udinese 5-1 on Sunday at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Inter were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 3-2 to Juventus. Udinese lost 1-0 in the last match they played against Sampdoria. This left, Inter are in 1st place on the table and has 91 points while Udinese sit in 14th with 40 points after 38 matches.

Nerazzurri started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Ashley Young opening the rout in the 8th minute. However they weren't finished yet and Christian Eriksen made it 2-0 just before half-time. The first half ended 2-0.

Inter started the second half with renewed vigour, with a goal from Lautaro Martinez at the 55 minute mark. The momentum was now with Inter, who then scored again through a goal from Ivan Perisic at the 64 minute mark to establish a 4-0. The momentum was now with Inter, who then scored again through a goal from Romelu Lukaku, on 71 minutes to establish a 5-0. In the end though, Bianconeri secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Roberto Pereyra at the 79 minute mark. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 5-1 to Inter.

For Inter, Christian Eriksen, Daniele Padelli, Romelu Lukaku, Ivan Perisic and Alexis Sanchez, came on for Stefano Sensi, Samir Handanovic, Lautaro Martinez, Achraf Hakimi and Andrea Pinamonti. Udinese brought on Fernando Llorente, Fernando Forestieri, Jean-Victor Makengo, Manuel Gasparini and Martin Palumbo, to replace Stefano Okaka, Marvin Zeegelaar, Rodrigo De Paul, Juan Musso and Walace.

The referee booked Lautaro Martinez for Inter.