Florida Bank Added to List of Companies Ending Ties With Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Trump departs Washington with Americans more politically divided and more likely to be out of work than when he arrived, while awaiting trial for his second impeachment - an ignominious end to one of the most turbulent presidencies in American history. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- BankUnited Inc.’s Florida-based lender is the latest financial firm that said it has stopped working with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

“We never had a lending relationship with Donald Trump and we no longer have any depository relationship with him,” a spokesperson wrote Thursday in an email. The Miami Lakes, Florida-based bank was listed in Trump’s most recent financial disclosure form as having two of his money-market accounts, holding a total of more than $5.1 million.

At least three other banks have cut ties with Trump since the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that the former president is accused of encouraging: Deutsche Bank AG, Signature Bank and Professional Bank. BankUnited didn’t give a reason for the end of the relationship.