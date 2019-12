Dakar Rally - 2019 Peru Dakar Rally - Stage 2 from Pisco to San Juan de Marcona, Peru - January 8, 2019 X-Raid's driver Orlando Terranova and co-driver Bernardo Graue in action during the race. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.