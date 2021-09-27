HOMENEWSESPAÑOL
Tickets for the AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships in Belgrade are on sale​

September 27, 2021

Spectators are allowed at the 2021 AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships at Štark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia. Tickets for the main AIBA event went on sale via official tickets partner eFinity on the website efinity.rs.

The price for tickets of preliminary bouts is from 700 to 1200 RSD (6,5-11 CHF), for the opening ceremony as well as for semi-finals – 1200-1800 RSD (11-16,6 CHF). The most expensive tickets will be sold for finals on November 5 and 6, from 1800 to 18000 RSD (16,6-166 CHF).

‘We are waiting for boxing fans from Serbia and around the globe to attend AIBA World Boxing Championships,’ AIBA President Mr. Umar Kremlev said.

‘For us, it will be the first major event with spectators after the start of the pandemic. We are happy to welcome everyone in Belgrade at Štark Arena. I expect tough fights, beautiful victories and bright emotions from the tournament. Our boxers will deliver a great show for everyone,’ he added.

For the first time in AIBA’s 75-year history, medal winners at the forthcoming AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships will be rewarded with significant prize money from AIBA. The prize money fund has been set at $2,6 million USD. The prize for first place is $100 000 USD. Silver medalists receive $50 000 USD, and both bronzes in each weight category receive $25 000 USD.

Championships schedule (all CET)

October 24, 19:00 – Grand Opening Ceremony

October 25 – November 2, 13:00 and 18:00 – Preliminaries

November 3 – rest day

November 4, 13:00 and 18:00 – semi-finals

November 5-6, 18:00 – finals

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation.

