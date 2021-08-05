Edmonton 2026 Press Release - Edmonton states intention to host crucial FIFA World Cup 2022™ Qualification matches

Edmonton, Canada – August 5, 2021 - As the Canadian men’s soccer team continue their rapid ascent, the City of Edmonton has confirmed its desire to host upcoming qualification matches for the FIFA World Cup 2022™.

Last week, Canada reached the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup last week for the first time since 2007. The team will now be looking to build on this success to advance to their first World Cup appearance since 1986, and Edmonton have staked their claim to play a key role in this ambition.

The qualification process for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ will shortly be commencing its final phase, where Canada are one of eight teams with a chance to qualify for the event to be held in Qatar. Of these eight, the top three will qualify automatically for the World Cup, with the fourth-place team advancing to an inter-continental play-off. The matches will be held in a league format, meaning Canada will host seven crucial matches between September 2021 and March 2022, starting with a home fixture against Honduras on September 2.

The intention to host FIFA World Cup 2022™ Qualification matches forms a key part of Edmonton’s ambition to continue to grow soccer in Western Canada. Having hosted key matches in the 2002 FIFA U19 Women’s World Championship, the 2007 FIFA U-20 World Cup, the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, and the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Edmonton now wants to take the next step in its hosting aspirations; an intention which also includes its candidacy to host matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Welcoming the men’s soccer team for the qualification matches will create the opportunity for more than 56,000 Edmontonians to see the team play live in the city’s Commonwealth Stadium for the first time since 2013. It will also be a particularly special occasion for one Edmontonian in particular, star player Alphonso Davies.

Davies, who plays for German champions FC Bayern Munich, was recently estimated to be the 8th most valuable player in the world by the CIES Football Observatory and has not yet had the opportunity to play for the national team in the city where he grew up. He has been a leading voice in support for Edmonton’s candidature to be a host city for FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Janelle Janis, Director of Edmonton Events, commented: “The way that Alphonso has grown, on and off the field, means a great deal to the city of Edmonton. To have the opportunity to welcome him here as part of such an exciting and constantly improving men’s national team would be a tremendous occasion.”

“Given our previous hosting experience of FIFA events, Edmonton has a special relationship with soccer, and it is a top priority for us to continue to support the sport’s growth. Our candidacy to host FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches is naturally central to this. To be part of our team’s efforts to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ would be a great honor for the city, and one I know Edmontonians will support wholeheartedly.”

