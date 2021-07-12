ARCHERY: NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR EXECUTIVE BOARD AND COMMITTEE ELECTIONS AT 2019 CONGRESS

Lausanne, Switzerland

Forty-four official positions across World Archery’s governance are up for election in 2019.

Nominations are now open for positions available in the elections at World Archery Congress, the World Archery Para Championships and the World Archery Championships in Den Bosch, Netherlands in 2019.

Elections for the following positions will take place during congress on 1-2 June. The deadline for nominations is 4 March:

First vice president

Vice president

Executive board member (x4)

Board of justice and ethics member (x5)

Committee members (x28)

Elections for athlete representatives will take place during the para and world championships. The deadline for nominations is listed below:

Para representative – 3 May

Recurve man – 10 May

Recurve woman – 10 May

Compound man – 10 May

Compound woman – 10 May

World Archery is committed to gender equity across its organisation and nominations for female candidatures are welcome.

To ensure the impartiality of the board of justice and ethics, nominations for individuals who do not hold an active official position in a member association are also welcome.

The full list of open positions and nomination forms are available on the World Archery website.

Complete congress documentation will be distributed to member associations on 13 March 2019, following the closure of the nomination period.

Secretary general Tom Dielen will host a conference call to answer questions regarding nominations, role requirements and the election process on 1 March at 13h00 GMT. Officials from member associations wishing to register for this meeting should contact Siret Luik.

World Archery is governed by its member associations, which meet every two years at congress and have the ability to change the rulebook and constitution. The members also elect an executive and committees to guide the federation in between each congress.

The next World Archery Congress takes place on 1-2 June 2019 in ’s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

