Doping de los nadadores chinos: AMA invitó a un fiscal independiente a investigar su accionar ante las acusaciones

Sustainable Olympic Games: the legacy of the clean Seine and the global inspiration for the mega-events to come

Paris 2024 not only pledged to clean up the iconic river in the French capital, but it also claims to have reduced its carbon footprint to 50 percent with decisions such as not building new stadiums. Georgina Grenón, the Argentinian in charge of the environmental area in the Organizing Committee, told details of how they work on the objective.