A 100 días: Una parte del precio de cada ticket en los Juegos Mundiales de Birmingham 2022 será donada a Ucrania

World Championship commentators replaced by ISU following derogatory remarks about former Canadian skater

Figure skating was once again at the center of off-ice controversy after a hot microphone picked up derogatory comments made by commentators on the international signal during the 2022 ISU World Figure Skating Championships

100 days to go: A part of the price of each ticket for the Birmingham 2022 World Games will be donated to Ukraine

Organizers will welcome Ukrainian athletes in advance, says IWGA President. “All our federations feel the sincere support of their international colleagues,” Ukrainian official told ATR from kyiv

A 100 días: Una parte del precio de cada ticket en los Juegos Mundiales de Birmingham 2022 será donado a Ucrania

Organizadores acogerán con antelación a deportistas ucranianos, asegura Presidente de la IWGA. “Todas nuestras federaciones sienten el sincero apoyo de sus colegas internacionales”, dijo directivo de Ucrania a ATR desde Kiev

Tony Martin will auction off 2012 Olympic medal in relief effort for Ukrainian children

The time trials silver medalist in London hopes to raise awareness for the displaced children in Ukraine

Russian swimmer claims to be singled out by FINA due to his Olympic success

Evgeny Rylov won three medals at the Tokyo 2020 Games and recently attended a pro-war rally in Moscow