Ukraine recommended to its athletes how to act if they have contact with the Russians and Belarusians in Paris 2024

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (CON) and the country’s Ministry of Youth and Sports made different recommendations for the athletes who will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in relation to the contact they may have with athletes from Russia and Belarus.

The objective of these recommendations, as established in the document that was published this Thursday, is “to protect Ukrainian athletes from provocative situations and to promote the safety of representatives of the official delegation of the Ukrainian national team at the Paris Games”.

At the beginning of the statement, the Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Youth and Sports mention the “flagrant violation of the Olympic Truce” carried out by Russia with the support of Belarus when it began on February 24, 2022, “military operations in the territory that lead to the destruction of our country, to the death of the civilian population, including representatives of the sports field”.

The letter then recalls that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided on December 8, 2023 that Russian and Belarusian athletes will only be able to compete in the Olympic Games individually and under the condition of neutrality, in addition to meeting certain conditions, such as not having supported the invasion or having ties with the army. The CON expressed its disagreement with this resolution of the body chaired by Thomas Bach and explained that “considering any participation in international competitions by athletes from aggressor countries is inconsistent with the format and essence of the Olympic Charter and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games”.

“In order to protect the national interests of Ukraine, we recommend that Ukrainian athletes, members of the official delegation and others who will be on the territory of the French Republic as part of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, refrain from direct contacts with representatives of the aggressor countries, which could provoke provocative actions on their part both in the Olympic Village and outside it,” the statement said.

In addition, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine asked athletes to “inform the highest ranking person and the leaders of the official delegation about any attempt at provocative actions by representatives of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus”.

The CON also recommended that its athletes “not participate in any communication on social networks and discussions” with Russian or Belarusian athletes, nor to share or respond to any content or publish photos or videos together during or outside the competition. Meanwhile, he also asked that “during and outside award ceremonies, as far as possible, keep a distance from any contact” with neutral athletes “as well as to refrain from taking joint photographs or videos, if such a need is not related to the fulfillment of obligations”.

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine also recommended that their representatives “refrain from participating in press conferences, live broadcasts (that do not have an inseparable connection with the proper development of the competition), interviews and other advertising events before and after the competition”, so that they record any violation of the status of neutrality and the conditions imposed by the IOC for athletes from Russia and Belarus.

Precisely, the day before the publication of these recommendations, the National Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine sent a letter to Bach, president of the IOC, to investigate what happened on April 28 in the Vicenza Bionde road cycling competition, in which the Russian Viktor Bugaenko competed as a neutral and the country’s anthem was heard at the award ceremony, something that is prohibited.