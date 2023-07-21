FIBA announces historical broadcasting moment ahead of 2023 FIBA World Cup

When the U.S. looks to regain their FIBA World Cup title in just over a month from now, hoops fans all across America will be able to easily enjoy all the action.

FIBA and ESPN have recently announced a rights agreement which will see all 92 games available on ESPN platforms, including ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Six games will air exclusively on ESPN2, including three first round games featuring the U.S. The other 86 games will be on ESPN+ and FIBA’s official courtside streaming service, Courtside 1891.

Although the U.S. has won the FIBA World Cup five times and will likely be favored to win it again, they will not tip-off as defending champions when they play New Zealand in Manila on August 26.

Spain won the 2019 title over Argentina in China. The U.S. team was eliminated by France in the quarterfinals.

The Spanish team beat the Argentine team 95 to 75 in the final of the Basketball World Cup 2019

“ESPN is excited to once again partner with FIBA and showcase this global event as well as all of the tremendous international talent,” said Ashley O’Connor, ESPN’s Senior Director of Programming and Acquisitions.

ESPN distributed the entire FIBA Women’s World Cup in 2022. Six games were aired exclusively on ESPN2 and ESPNU, which saw viewership triple across the country.

Every FIBA World Cup game will also be available on the ESPN app.

“This is exciting news for basketball fans in the USA,” said FIBA Media and Marketing Services Director General Frank Leenders. “This will bring with it more new synergies that will make basketball more accessible and enjoyable for fans leading up to our biggest event.”