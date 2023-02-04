A unique opportunity to be part of history

Medal design for Gangwon 2024.

The competition is now underway. The campaign to design the Gangwon 2024 medals launched. The competition is open to everyone and participants can submit their designs until Wednesday, March 8. The winners will be announced on the 31st of the same month.

The back of the medal will be designed by the Gangwon 2024 Organizing Committee and will reflect elements of Korean culture, as well as the emblem of the games.

A panel of judges composed of youth reporters from the IOC, youth representatives from Gangwon 2024, a young IOC leader and an Olympic athlete from the Olympic Artists Program will select the three best designs. This time, Zakea Page, 24, from New Zealand, winner design of the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games, will also be part of the jury.

Zakea Page, 24, from New Zealand presented the winning design for the Lausanne 2020 Games.

In addition to awarding their medal design to the athletes in Gangwon, the winner will receive a round trip for two people to the games, including access to the opening ceremony and sporting events, as well as a set of medals, among other rewards. The second and third place finishers will receive a set of headphones from an official sponsor of the event.

Athletes from more than 200 countries, between 15 and 18 years old, compete in the Winter Youth Olympic Games. This competition will include 15 disciplines from seven different sports: gliding (bobsleigh, luge and skeleton), seven snow specialties (alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping and snowboarding) and five types of ice sports (curling, ice hockey, figure skating, short track and speed skating).

The Youth Olympic Games medal design competition was first launched before Singapore 2010, first edition of Youth Games, to go beyond the athlete community and tap into the creativity and imagination of young people around the world.

More details on the requirements and the schedule can be found on ioc.org. You will also be able to see all the designs presented and the participants in the Medal Design Competition.