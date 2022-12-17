Messi or Mbappé?: The PSG president confessed who he wants to win the World Cup in Qatar

St Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi during the press conference REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Regardless of the fact that the World Cup is taking place in his native country, for the president of Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the grand final of Qatar 2022 between Argentina and France will have a special spice, since the mega-stars of his club will clash: Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.

The Qatari businessman was exultant in this regard and also highlighted the performance of another player who is part of the ranks of the Parisian team, Achraf Hakimi. The winger was a key player in Morocco’s historic qualification to the semifinals. “Currently, I have the two best players in the world, Kylian and Leo Messi. Each has scored five goals in the tournament and PSG has scored 13 goals in total. We are the best club in this World Cup,” he said in an interview with French media outlet RMC Sport. He added: “In the quarterfinals, there were more players from Ligue 1 than from the Premier League. In French football we have great players and great teams.”

During the talk, Al-Khelaifi did not avoid the question and revealed which team he will support in Sunday’s final. He said that he wants France to be crowned, because the club he presides over is French and because he himself considers this country to be his second home. However, he clarified that if he could, he would give the title to both teams because the Albiceleste did its merits and, in addition, because it is practically the last chance for Messi.

“My club is French, my second country is France and of course I will support it. Kylian is the only PSG player who is going to play two finals in a row and that’s great. But I also have a player in Argentina, Messi, and this is the last World Cup for him. I can’t wait to be in this final, because it’s a great pleasure for me. Hopefully it’s France, but Argentina also had a good World Cup, with Leo... If I could I would give it to both of them.”

In turn, the leader acknowledged that he was surprised and saddened by the elimination of Neymar, another of the stars of PSG, from Brazil. He said that after the fall of Verdeamarela against Croatia in the quarterfinals, he contacted the Brazilian star and noticed him saddened: “I was very sad. I know everything he did to come back when he was injured. For me, Brazil was one of the best teams and Neymar did the best he could, even more... It’s not easy for him.”

On the other hand, rumors about a possible departure of Messi came to the crossroads when his contract with the French club expires, and he said that the player would like to remain with the club, although he did not give details of a possible renewal. “We agreed that we would talk after the World Cup. I’ve said it a thousand times: he’s very happy at the club, he’s having a very good season. I think he wants to stay,” he said.



























