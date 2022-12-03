LEADING THE WORLD WITH THE LATEST OLYMPIC NEWS
Sábado 3 de Diciembre de 2022
IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024Teqball
Articles

All roads lead to... Nice

For the first time in history and due to the start of the 2024 Olympic Games, the Tour de France will not end in Paris.

Valentina Bonadeo

Por

Valentina Bonadeo
3 de Diciembre de 2022
Cycling - Tour de France 2024 Announcement - Centre Universitaire Mediterraneen, Nice, France - December 1, 2022 Mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi on the Promenade des Anglais after the announcement that Nice will host the final stage of the 2024 Tour de France REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cycling - Tour de France 2024 Announcement - Centre Universitaire Mediterraneen, Nice, France - December 1, 2022 Mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi on the Promenade des Anglais after the announcement that Nice will host the final stage of the 2024 Tour de France REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

There is always a first time for everything and in this case it was the Tour’s turn. After 110 editions, the emblematic Tour de France 2024 will bring its outcome to the city of Nice. The news was confirmed by Christian Estrosi, mayor of Nice and Christian Prudhomme, general director of the Tour. “Nice is a city that shines, it is known all over the world. There is the beauty of the environment and of the nearby mountains. The city offers an exceptional environment,” said Prudhomme.

Although the race had already been one week ahead of its calendar so as not to interfere with the Olympic Games, this decision was made since the race will end on July 21, five days before the opening ceremony of Paris 2024. Nice hosted the Tour 37 times, with two starts, in 1981 and 2020, the latter due to COVID-19.

All editions since 1905 ended in the Parisian capital and since 1975 the Champs-Elysées have been faithful witnesses of the closure. Despite the unexpected change of scenery, Prudhomme also confirmed that by the 2025 edition everything will return to normal. “We will be happy to return to Paris and to the Champs Elysees to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first arrival on the Champs,” he said.

In addition, 2024 will be unprecedented for the Tour due to two other changes. First of all, it will have its Grand Départ on Italian soil, more precisely in Florence. The route will cross other Italian cities such as Bologna, Turin and Pinerolo, and then return to France via the Alps. This will be the first time in its history that it will start in Italy.

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 21 - Paris La Defense Arena to Champs-Elysees - France - July 24, 2022 General view of the peloton approaching the Arc de Triomphe during stage 21 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 21 - Paris La Defense Arena to Champs-Elysees - France - July 24, 2022 General view of the peloton approaching the Arc de Triomphe during stage 21 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

On the other hand, it was confirmed that the competition will have an outcome against the clock. The last time the Grande Boucle ended its three-week run with an individual time trial was in 1989, when Greg LeMond beat Laurent Fignon by 8 seconds, making this the shortest difference achieved by a champion to date. Since then, the races have ended with a final sprint through the Champs Elysees.

The city of Paris is preparing for what will be, perhaps, the biggest sporting event in its last years, with everything that it represents to hold an Olympic Game. The streets of Paris will be filled with athletes and fans from all over the world. Cycling will enjoy the French summer on the southern coast as it prepares to celebrate, in 2025, its 50th anniversary of arrival at the Arc de Triomphe.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Tour de FranceParis 2024Olympic GamesNice

Recent Articles

Todos los caminos conducen a… Niza

Por primera vez en la historia y debido al comienzo de los Juegos Olímpicos 2024, el Tour de Francia no terminará en París.

All roads lead to... Nice

For the first time in history and due to the start of the 2024 Olympic Games, the Tour de France will not end in Paris.

Qatar reconoció la muerte de “entre 400 y 500” migrantes en trabajos para el Mundial

Hassan al Thawadi, secretario general de Qatar 2022, lo admitió en una entrevista y generó una fuerte repercusión. Luego, el Comité Supremo sacó un comunicado para aclarar la cifra. Los derechos humanos, una vez más en el foco de la Copa del Mundo.

Qatar recognized the death of “between 400 and 500” migrants working for the World Cup

Hassan al Thawadi, General Secretary of Qatar 2022, admitted this in an interview and it generated strong repercussions. The Supreme Committee then released a statement to clarify the figure. Human rights, once again in the focus of the World Cup.

Tras el buen desempeño como sede de los Juegos Suramericanos 2022, Asunción será sede de los Juegos Panamericanos Junior 2025

MAS NOTICIAS