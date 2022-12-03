All roads lead to... Nice

Cycling - Tour de France 2024 Announcement - Centre Universitaire Mediterraneen, Nice, France - December 1, 2022 Mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi on the Promenade des Anglais after the announcement that Nice will host the final stage of the 2024 Tour de France REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

There is always a first time for everything and in this case it was the Tour’s turn. After 110 editions, the emblematic Tour de France 2024 will bring its outcome to the city of Nice. The news was confirmed by Christian Estrosi, mayor of Nice and Christian Prudhomme, general director of the Tour. “Nice is a city that shines, it is known all over the world. There is the beauty of the environment and of the nearby mountains. The city offers an exceptional environment,” said Prudhomme.

Although the race had already been one week ahead of its calendar so as not to interfere with the Olympic Games, this decision was made since the race will end on July 21, five days before the opening ceremony of Paris 2024. Nice hosted the Tour 37 times, with two starts, in 1981 and 2020, the latter due to COVID-19.

All editions since 1905 ended in the Parisian capital and since 1975 the Champs-Elysées have been faithful witnesses of the closure. Despite the unexpected change of scenery, Prudhomme also confirmed that by the 2025 edition everything will return to normal. “We will be happy to return to Paris and to the Champs Elysees to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first arrival on the Champs,” he said.

In addition, 2024 will be unprecedented for the Tour due to two other changes. First of all, it will have its Grand Départ on Italian soil, more precisely in Florence. The route will cross other Italian cities such as Bologna, Turin and Pinerolo, and then return to France via the Alps. This will be the first time in its history that it will start in Italy.

On the other hand, it was confirmed that the competition will have an outcome against the clock. The last time the Grande Boucle ended its three-week run with an individual time trial was in 1989, when Greg LeMond beat Laurent Fignon by 8 seconds, making this the shortest difference achieved by a champion to date. Since then, the races have ended with a final sprint through the Champs Elysees.

The city of Paris is preparing for what will be, perhaps, the biggest sporting event in its last years, with everything that it represents to hold an Olympic Game. The streets of Paris will be filled with athletes and fans from all over the world. Cycling will enjoy the French summer on the southern coast as it prepares to celebrate, in 2025, its 50th anniversary of arrival at the Arc de Triomphe.