He is Iron Man! Phil Kessel plays in 990th consecutive NHL game

Oct 25, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Las Vegas Golden Knights right winger Phil Kessel (8) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Kessel set two milestones on Tuesday night in the Vegas Golden Knights’ 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, California.

Most importantly Kessel, 35, played in his 990th consecutive game, setting a new National Hockey League (NHL) record.

The record was previously held by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle, who set the mark last season. The next active player on the list is Brent Burns with 685.

“I was happy to get it,’’ Kessel said. “It was a special night. I’m glad to get the win.’’

Kessel opened the win by scoring his 400th career NHL goal, his first of the season and first with the Golden Knights. He’s the 12th American player to reach the 400-goal milestone.

Oct 25, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Las Vegas Golden Knights right winger Phil Kessel (8) puts the puck past San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) for a goal during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

San Jose fans probably didn’t appreciate the goal, but they did appreciate Kessel’s longevity streak. The team acknowledged his achievement while the crowd applauded.

“It was nice. I appreciate it. They don’t have to do that. But I appreciate it out of them,’’ said Kessel.

Kessel won an Olympic silver medal with Team USA in Vancouver 2010. The Golden Knights are his fifth NHL team.

Yandle held the record for just seven months. His streak ended at 989 games on March 29, 2022. He would retire following the end of the season.

Before Yandle and Kessel, the record belonged to Montreal Canadiens forward Doug Jarvis who played in 964 straight games. His streak ended October 10, 1987.

Kessel was eight days old.