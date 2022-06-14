GOAT sighting at Wimbledon? Serena Williams hints at return to the court

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 29, 2021 Serena Williams of the U.S. leaves court as she retires from her first round match against Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Peter Nicholls TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The return of Serena Williams to the tennis court maybe soon.

Williams, 40, hasn’t played a competitive match since an injury forced her to retire from last year’s Wimbledon tournament in the first round.

In an Instagram post the seven-time Wimbledon champion posted “SW and SW19. It’s a date 2022. See you there.” SW19 is the postal code for the section of southwest London which includes Wimbledon. She also posted a picture of her standing on a grass tennis court wearing white sneakers.

Williams has won 23 Grand Slam titles, one shy of the all-time record set by Margaret Smith Court. She has also won four Olympic gold medals.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 29, 2021 Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts after sustaining an injury before retiring from her first round match against Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

If Williams does play Wimbledon she would need to receive a wild-card entry, but that is likely a mere formality given her status. Her most recent Wimbledon title was in 2016. She was a finalist in 2018 and 2019. Wimbledon was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.







