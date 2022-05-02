Australia opts out of sending athletes to Asian Games due to COVID-19 concerns

A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a man at a nucleic acid testing booth set up at a highway exit, following cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the cities of Ningbo, Shaoxing and Hangzhou, in Ruian, Zhejiang province, China December 14, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.

Australia has confirmed they will not be sending any athletes to compete in the Asian Games this September over COVID-19 fears.

The event is scheduled to take place September 10-25 in Hangzhou, China, which is less than 200 km from Shanghai.

“No athletes from Australian sports will take part,” an Australian Olympic Committee spokesperson said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: Police and security members in protective suits stand outside cordoned off food stores following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Shanghai is currently dealing with a large COVID-19 outbreak. Organizers of the Asian Games said they are working on a virus control plan, perhaps similar to Beijing’s “closed loop” system used for the Winter Olympics.

This would be the third time China has hosted the Asian Games, after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.