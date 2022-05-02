Australia opts out of sending athletes to Asian Games due to COVID-19 concerns

Australia has confirmed they will not be sending any athletes to compete in the Asian Games this September over COVID-19 fears.
The event is scheduled to take place September 10-25 in Hangzhou, China, which is less than 200 km from Shanghai.
“No athletes from Australian sports will take part,” an Australian Olympic Committee spokesperson said in a statement.
Shanghai is currently dealing with a large COVID-19 outbreak. Organizers of the Asian Games said they are working on a virus control plan, perhaps similar to Beijing’s “closed loop” system used for the Winter Olympics.
This would be the third time China has hosted the Asian Games, after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.
Recent Articles
FISU suspends Ekaterinburg’s hosting rights leaving 2023 Summer World University Games in limbo
The FISU announced the suspension of Ekaterinburg’s hosting rights for the 2023 Summer World University Games on Friday. The announcement raised further questions over the fate of the 2023 Summer Universiade.
Evgeny Rylov cleared by FINA to continue swimming in Russian Championships
The two-time Olympic gold medalist is currently serving a nine-month ban by FINA
Bode Miller reminisces about Vancouver 2010 success and redemption
The U.S. Alpine skier charged to three Olympic medals, including gold in combined, at the Vancouver 2010 Games. It was an inspiring performance following disappointment and criticism at Torino 2006, that Miller called “very validating”
Elaine Thompson-Herah adds Laureus Award to her trophy case
The six-time Olympic medalist was named Laureus Sportswoman of the Year
Leandro Larrosa named IOC’s new Director of Digital Engagement and Marketing
The Argentine communications and marketing expert will begin his new role next month