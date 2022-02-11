Cammi Granato set to join Vancouver Canucks front office as assistant general manager

Feb 9, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New York Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) looks on as Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller (9) controls the loose puck in the third period at Rogers Arena. New York won 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Vancouver Canucks have named two-time Olympic medalist Cammi Granato as their new assistant general manager.

Granato, 50, was the captain of the U.S. women’s hockey team that won gold at the Nagano 1998 Winter Olympics, and she also won a silver medal four years later in Salt Lake City. She has been working as a pro scout for the NHL’s expansion franchise Seattle Kraken since 2019, the first female scout in NHL history.

“Cammi is a tremendous leader and has earned the respect of the hockey world,” said Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford in a statement. “She has a great mind for the game.”

She will oversee the Canucks’ player development department, and it’s amateur and pro scouting department.

Joining Granato in the Vancouver front office will be Patrik Allvin as general manager, along with former player agent Emilie Castonguay, also as an assistant general manager.

“It’s a big day to have two women in management on one team,” Granato said. “Maybe in five or ten years it won’t be a big deal, when other teams follow suit.”

Granato is the all-time leading scorer for the American women’s team with 343 points. She was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010.