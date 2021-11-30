Tokyo 2020 venues scheduled to reopen to public in 2022

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Hockey - Women - Gold medal match - Netherlands v Argentina - Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 6, 2021. Maria Jose Granatto of Argentina dribbles the ball. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed SEARCH "OLYMPICS DAY 15" FOR TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS EDITOR'S CHOICE, SEARCH "REUTERS OLYMPICS TOPIX" FOR ALL EDITOR'S CHOICE PICTURES.TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

Just three months after the completion of the 2020 Summer Games, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) announced plans for the reopening next year of several Olympic venues for public use.

The Sea Forest Waterway, Oi Hockey Stadium and Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre are all scheduled to reopen for public use. The Waterway will partially reopen April 29, 2022. The Hockey Stadium will reopen June 18, 2022 and the Canoe Slalom Centre is scheduled for a partial reopening on July 23, 2022

Each facility is planning to hold a trial session for the relevant reopening but those dates have not been announced said the TMG.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - Wheelchair Basketball - Men's Gold Medal Match - United States vs Japan - Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan - September 5, 2021.

Ariake Arena, which served as the volleyball venue for the Tokyo 2020 Games and the wheelchair basketball venue for the Paralympics, is scheduled to be reopened next summer as well, though no specific date has been announced.

The Tokyo Aquatics Centre is scheduled for a reopening sometime in the spring of 2023.

All of the above mentioned dates are subject to change depending on weather and construction progress said the TMG.