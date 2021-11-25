ICMG Executive Committee concerned with progress of Mediterranean Games Oran 2022

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Fencing - Women's Individual Foil - Last 64 - Makuhari Messe Hall B - Chiba, Japan - July 25, 2021. Meriem Mebarki of Algeria in action REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The President of the International Committee of the Mediterranean Games (ICMG) Coordination Commission for the Mediterranean Games “Oran 2022,” Bernard Amsalem, expressed concerns over delays in construction, technology, and transport infrastructure during the ICMG Executive Committee’s recent meeting.

Those concerns were further compounded by a lack of communication from the Organizing Committee of Oran 2022. General Manager of the Organizing Committee, Salim Iles, was scheduled to meet with the ICMG Executive Committee during their meeting, but that conversation never happened according to the ICMG.

The ICMG stated, “the suffocating time margins, the delays in the projects and the apparent deviation on the agreed schedule make necessary, the immediate and continuous cooperation of ICMG with the Organizing Committee.”

A teleconference between the ICMG’s Coordination Commission and the Organizing Committee of the Oran 2022 Mediterranean Games has now been scheduled for November 30.

This meeting will be followed by an in-person visit of the ICMG to Oran on December 10 through December 12.

The ICMG has also requested meetings with the President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Sports and Youth of Algeria in an attempt to clear up issues surrounding the organization of the 2022 Mediterranean Games.

Speaking on the issues facing the 2022 Mediterranean Games, ICMG President Davide Tizzano said, “we respect the Algerian people and its efforts, we respect the Government for the great expenditure that has been made on the construction of the projects, but we must preserve the prestige and the name of the Mediterranean Games.”

He concluded, “we all want for the Games to be held in Oran, we will help in every way, but we cannot put in risk the top sporting event of the Mediterranean.”

The 2022 Mediterranean Games are scheduled to begin on June 25, 2022 and close on July 5, 2022.