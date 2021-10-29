USA Hockey needs a new general manager and the Florida Panthers need a new head coach amid the fallout from the Chicago Blackhawks’ sexual abuse scandal

Stan Bowman (Team USA Hockey)

USA Hockey said it expects to announce “in the near future” a replacement for Stan Bowman, who quit as general manager of the 2022 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team with just weeks to go before the deadline for final rosters.

Bowman resigned from his position in the wake of a sexual abuse scandal dating back to 2010. A 107-page report of the scandal and cover-up was released on Tuesday. Earlier this week, he also resigned from the same position with the National Hockey League’s Chicago Blackhawks.

“In light of what’s happened, I think it’s in the best interests of USA Hockey for me to step aside,” Bowman said. “I’m grateful to have been selected and I wish our team the very best in Beijing.”

Bill Guerin is the current assistant GM of the U.S. men’s team, but is also under investigation for allegations of mishandling a separate and unrelated sexual assault allegation.

Bowman was named to the GM position in March and was previously a member of the U.S. Men’s National Team Advisory Group since 2012. His role then was to select staff and players for the team. The Beijing Games was going to be his first as GM. Pat Kelleher, the Executive Director of USA Hockey, said in a statement Bowman was a major contributor to American hockey for a long time and thanked him for his efforts.

On Thursday, Joel Quenneville, head coach of the NHL’s Florida Panthers, resigned his position as a result of the Blackhawks’ scandal. Quenneville was the head coach of Chicago from 2008-2019. The team won three Stanley Cup championships during his tenure.

An investigation commissioned by the Blackhawks organization found Bowman, Quenneville and several other senior staffers ignored allegations of a coach sexually assaulting a player during the 2010 NHL playoffs. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach accused video coach Brad Aldrich of sexual assault during the team’s playoff run in 2010. Upon learning of the allegation, Quenneville met with Bowman and other team officials to discuss how to deal with it. Quenneville decided to ignore the allegation and focus on the playoffs instead. The Blackhawks would go on to win the Stanley Cup that season.

Quenneville had been coach of the Panthers for two full seasons and seven games of the current season.

