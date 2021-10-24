Acting President Robin Mitchell to run for ANOC President in 2022 election

ANOC Acting President Robin Mitchell (ANOC)

Acting President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), Fijian Robin Mitchell, today announced his intention to run in the elections for the body’s presidency to be held in 2022.

“I confirm my intention to run for the ANOC presidency in 2022,” Mitchell said at the morning session of the XXV General Assembly that ANOC is holding today through tomorrow on the Greek island of Crete.

Mitchell has been ANOC’s interim president since 2018, when he replaced Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah. The Kuwaiti sheikh stepped down as president after being accused of falsifying evidence by a Swiss court.

The justice in Geneva determined last September 10 that Al-Sabah, together with three lawyers and an advisor, made false videos to damage members of the Kuwaiti government, with whom he has a long-standing confrontation, in an attempt to blame them for an alleged coup attempt in that country.

After being sentenced to a 14-month prison term, plus an additional 15 months of suspended imprisonment, Al-Sabah announced that he will appeal the court decision and temporarily step down as president of the Olympic Council of Asia, which he had led since 1991.

With his announcement, Mitchell is the second candidate to run for the presidency, for which Chilean Neven Ilic, current president of Panam Sports, the Pan American Sports Organization formerly known as PASO, is also running.

Present at the General Assembly being held on Greece’s largest island, Ilic hinted days before traveling to Crete of his predisposition to stand as a candidate in the elections to be held next year.

“I will consider whatever is necessary. There are many very capable people, but obviously there is the availability. If in any way I can serve in that mission, I am available,” said the president of Panam Sports in an interview with the EFE news agency.

“I am very much in tune with what I am doing at Panam Sports, I like it very much and I still have many challenges. And ANOC requires complete dedication, so we will see who can do the best job and that person should be the one to lead ANOC,” concluded Ilic.

