Logo launched for EYOF Friuli Venezia Giulia 2023

30 June 2021

The official logo of the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) Friuli Venezia Giulia (FVG) 2023 was unveiled in Trieste, Italy on 25 June 2021.

During the presentation of the logo, Governor of the region Massimiliano Fedriga, emphasized that the edelweiss has long been symbolic of the territory and represents the values of mountain tradition.

"EYOF FVG 2023 is an important international event that will involve thousands of young people and will also confirm and consolidate the key role that Friuli Venezia Giulia has for this area of Central Europe," said Fedriga.

The winter event will take place in just under two years on 21-28 January, with some competitions also to be held in Slovenia and Austria.

The 2023 EYOF will represent a springboard for young athletes aged 14-18 on the road to the Winter Olympics Milan-Cortina 2026. In this regard, Fedriga announced the signing of a partnership with the Milan-Cortina Foundation aimed at jointly promoting the two events in the Italian Alps.

EOC Secretary General Raffaele Pagnozzi, who participated virtually in the press conference for the logo announcement, said that he is proud that the Winter EYOF will return to Italy after many years.

"On behalf of the European Olympic Committees and as Italian, I am very happy and proud that the EYOF, which represents the most important youth sports event in our continent, is returning to Italy after the inaugural edition in Aosta in 1993, the only winter EYOF edition ever organised in our country," he said.

"We are convinced that it will be a sensational event, not only because it will give the city of Trieste and the region the opportunity to invest in infrastructure and promote all the wonders and resources that the territory has to offer, but also because it will be an important steppingstone for the young champions of tomorrow who will aspire to qualify for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

"Congratulations on the beautiful logo that recalls one of the most significant elements of the territory - the edelweiss, with its bright colours and the Olympic flame in the middle perfectly symbolizing the passion and dedication of the European young athletes."

The programme for the EYOF 2023 will include 13 winter sports: alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, ice hockey, short track, ski jumping, snowboarding, Nordic combined and, for the first time ever, the disciplines of ski mountaineering, freestyle skiing and ski cross.

https://www.eyof2023.it/

