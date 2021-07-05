AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Lunes 5 de Julio de 2021
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
Articles

Key Changes to BWF Tournament Calendar 2021

Por
Newsroom Infobae
5 de Julio de 2021

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) can reveal an updated BWF Tournament Calendar for the remainder of 2021. The changes represent the best and most feasible opportunity for badminton tournaments to resume with regularity over the next six months.

The next ranking cycle will start immediately following the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The new calendar offers players a safe and consistent platform to earn important world ranking points and prize money in this crucial post-Olympic Games period for the sport.

COVID-19 restrictions have meant it is not feasible to conduct tournaments in China this year. Therefore, alternative host cities have been identified for the TotalEnergies BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2021 and the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2021.

Key Changes

Vantaa, Finland is the new host of the TotalEnergies BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2021 in Week 39 (26 September – 3 October 2021). There will be a one-week gap between the TotalEnergies BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2021 in Finland before a shift to Denmark for back-to-back tournaments

The TotalEnergies BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2020 in Aarhus, Denmark is in Week 41 (9-17 October 2021).
This is the 2020 edition of the championships postponed from last year.

Three consecutive weeks of the HSBC BWF World Tour will then follow:
– DANISA Denmark Open 2021 in Odense in Week 42 (19-24 October 2021): Upgraded to a Super 1000 level.
– YONEX French Open 2021 in Paris in Week 43 (26-31 October 2021).
– SaarLorLux Open 2021 in Saarbrücken, Germany in Week 44 (2-7 November 2021).

There will be a one-week gap for the HSBC BWF World Tour to move to Asia.

Indonesia will host a three-tournament Asian Leg in Bali to close out the HSBC BWF World Tour 2021 season.
– Indonesia Masters 2021 in Week 46 (16-21 November 2021): Upgraded to a Super 750 level.
– Indonesia Open 2021 in Week 47 (23-28 November 2021).
– HSBC BWF World Tour Finals in Week 48 (1-5 December 2021).

The final tournament of the calendar year will be the TotalEnergies BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain in Week 50 (12-19 December 2021).

A number of tournaments previously classified as postponed from Q1 and Q2 or originally slated for Q3 and Q4 of 2021 have subsequently been cancelled:

BARFOOT & THOMPSON New Zealand Open (Super 300)
CROWN GROUP Australia Open (Super 300)
YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2021 (Super 500)
Hyderabad Open 2021 (Super 100)
YONEX SUNRISE Vietnam Open 2021 (Super 100)
VICTOR China Open 2021 (Super 1000)
DAIHATSU YONEX Japan Open (Super 750)
Indonesia Masters 2021 (Super 100)
Fuzhou China Open 2021 (Super 750)
YONEX-SUNRISE Hong Kong Open 2021 (Super 500)

A few remaining tournaments are still categorised as postponed, with these respective hosts wishing to explore options to stage their events:

PERODUA Malaysia Masters (Super 500)
CELCOM AXIATA Malaysia Open (Super 750)
Korea Masters 2021 (Super 300)

Click Here for Updated Calendar

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation. 

Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATRbadmintonworldtournamentcalendar2021rescheduledreschedulingchangescancelledpostponedtotalenergies

Últimas Noticias

Marta Fort, la mujer que tenía personalidad pero no identidad

Casada con Carlos Fort, dueño de la fábrica Fel-Fort, vivía una vida lujosa pero anónima. Hasta que su hijo Ricardo comenzó a mostrar en un reality show su excéntrico y caro estilo de vida y también comenzó a ser conocida

Tragedia en Tigre: un nene de 10 años mató de un tiro de escopeta a su hermana de 5 años

Ambos chicos jugaban en la casa de un vecino de la zona de islas, que aseguró que el arma estaba escondida detrás de un armario. La nena murió en el acto. La fiscal Mariana Sayago no dispuso ninguna detención por el momento

Polémica en el Reino Unido por el costo y el diseño del “nuevo” logo de la BBC

Según fuentes internas, el rediseño costó “decenas de miles de libras” de los contribuyentes, algo que la empresa negó. Las variantes entre uno y otro son mínimas

La policía española interroga a 13 personas involucradas con el asesinato homofóbico de Samuel Luiz Muñiz

Las autoridades aclararon que todavía no hay detenidos por la paliza mortal. Los investigadores revisan las cámaras de vigilancia y corroboran los testimonios de los presentes, mientras activistas convocaron a varias manifestaciones en rechazo al crimen de odio

Despejada la interna porteña, Juntos por el Cambio armó una mesa política para cerrar las listas de todo el país: el nuevo rol de Patricia Bullrich

Tras la decisión de no competir en CABA, la titular del PRO, junto a Alfredo Cornejo y Maximiliano Ferraro, encabeza las negociaciones en los distritos en donde no hay acuerdo para presentar una lista de unidad en las próximas elecciones legislativas
 MAS NOTICIAS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El 43% de los fallecidos por la variante delta en el Reino Unido estaban completamente vacunados: las causas que analizan los experto

El 43% de los fallecidos por la variante delta en el Reino Unido estaban completamente vacunados: las causas que analizan los experto

Tragedia en Tigre: un nene de 10 años mató de un tiro de escopeta a su hermana de 5 años

Despejada la interna porteña, Juntos por el Cambio armó una mesa política para cerrar las listas de todo el país: el nuevo rol de Patricia Bullrich

Bono para jubilados: el Gobierno prepara una compensación por el retraso de los haberes frente a la inflación

El campo prepara una marcha multitudinaria para el viernes y pide que no vayan políticos

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Sheinbaum, Ebrard, De la Fuente: AMLO destapó a sus predilectos para sustituirlo

Sheinbaum, Ebrard, De la Fuente: AMLO destapó a sus predilectos para sustituirlo

Polémica en el Reino Unido por el costo y el diseño del “nuevo” logo de la BBC

“La gente me va a mantener su apoyo”: despreocupa a AMLO revocación de mandato

La policía española interroga a 13 personas involucradas con el asesinato homofóbico de Samuel Luiz Muñiz

“¿Qué no se pudieron esperar?”: AMLO criticó la demolición del complejo Champlain en Miami

TELESHOW

Marta Fort, la mujer que tenía personalidad pero no identidad

Marta Fort, la mujer que tenía personalidad pero no identidad

Seguidores de YosStop juntan casi 50,000 firmas por su liberación: está acusada de pornografía infantil

José Manuel Zamacona murió de COVID-19 a pesar de estar completamente vacunado

Así fueron los últimos días de José Manuel Zamacona: “Comenzó como una gripita”

Murió Marta, la mamá de Ricardo Fort

DEPORTES

Como Oliver y Benji, pero en la vida real: la impactante presentación de la selección alemana para los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

Como Oliver y Benji, pero en la vida real: la impactante presentación de la selección alemana para los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

Antoine Griezmann, la alternativa que baraja el Manchester City que puede contribuir a la renovación de Lionel Messi en Barcelona

Leo Borg debuta en Wimbledon: el hijo de la leyenda del tenis que tuvo un paso por el cine y busca continuar el legado de su padre

Roger Federer confirmó su presencia en Tokio y disputará por quinta vez los Juegos Olímpicos

Con dudas en todas las líneas, Argentina se prepara para enfrentar a Colombia: los 4 cambios que podría hacer Scaloni