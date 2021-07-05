Key Changes to BWF Tournament Calendar 2021

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) can reveal an updated BWF Tournament Calendar for the remainder of 2021. The changes represent the best and most feasible opportunity for badminton tournaments to resume with regularity over the next six months.



The next ranking cycle will start immediately following the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The new calendar offers players a safe and consistent platform to earn important world ranking points and prize money in this crucial post-Olympic Games period for the sport.



COVID-19 restrictions have meant it is not feasible to conduct tournaments in China this year. Therefore, alternative host cities have been identified for the TotalEnergies BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2021 and the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2021.



Key Changes



Vantaa, Finland is the new host of the TotalEnergies BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2021 in Week 39 (26 September – 3 October 2021). There will be a one-week gap between the TotalEnergies BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2021 in Finland before a shift to Denmark for back-to-back tournaments



The TotalEnergies BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2020 in Aarhus, Denmark is in Week 41 (9-17 October 2021).

This is the 2020 edition of the championships postponed from last year.



Three consecutive weeks of the HSBC BWF World Tour will then follow:

– DANISA Denmark Open 2021 in Odense in Week 42 (19-24 October 2021): Upgraded to a Super 1000 level.

– YONEX French Open 2021 in Paris in Week 43 (26-31 October 2021).

– SaarLorLux Open 2021 in Saarbrücken, Germany in Week 44 (2-7 November 2021).



There will be a one-week gap for the HSBC BWF World Tour to move to Asia.



Indonesia will host a three-tournament Asian Leg in Bali to close out the HSBC BWF World Tour 2021 season.

– Indonesia Masters 2021 in Week 46 (16-21 November 2021): Upgraded to a Super 750 level.

– Indonesia Open 2021 in Week 47 (23-28 November 2021).

– HSBC BWF World Tour Finals in Week 48 (1-5 December 2021).



The final tournament of the calendar year will be the TotalEnergies BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain in Week 50 (12-19 December 2021).



A number of tournaments previously classified as postponed from Q1 and Q2 or originally slated for Q3 and Q4 of 2021 have subsequently been cancelled:



BARFOOT & THOMPSON New Zealand Open (Super 300)

CROWN GROUP Australia Open (Super 300)

YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2021 (Super 500)

Hyderabad Open 2021 (Super 100)

YONEX SUNRISE Vietnam Open 2021 (Super 100)

VICTOR China Open 2021 (Super 1000)

DAIHATSU YONEX Japan Open (Super 750)

Indonesia Masters 2021 (Super 100)

Fuzhou China Open 2021 (Super 750)

YONEX-SUNRISE Hong Kong Open 2021 (Super 500)



A few remaining tournaments are still categorised as postponed, with these respective hosts wishing to explore options to stage their events:



PERODUA Malaysia Masters (Super 500)

CELCOM AXIATA Malaysia Open (Super 750)

Korea Masters 2021 (Super 300)



Click Here for Updated Calendar



