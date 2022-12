En su último mensaje del año, Zelensky advirtió que “nadie perdonará a Rusia por el terror que causa en Ucrania”

Wish for miracles? 🇺🇦 create them themselves.

Want faith, hope? Both have been in the army for a long time.

Want light? It's in each of us.

Today it's only one wish.

It'll come true not by a miracle, but our work. Fight. Mutual aid. Humanity.

Happy New Year! Year of our victory pic.twitter.com/rwiZqdOT4c