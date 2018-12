View this post on Instagram

A three-story highway #bridge built along the 1,370-meter-high Tianlong Mountain in Taiyuan, northwest China‘s Shanxi Province, has become the city’s latest hot spot as many residents #drive to the mountain to see the spectacular site and share its pictures on social media. The circular highway bridge has a total length of 30 kilometers and spans across the mountain with a height of 350 meters. #hotspot #construction #CGTN