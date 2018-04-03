Un identikit difundido por la policía británica se volvió viral este martes y desató cientos de burlas, memes y comentarios en las redes sociales.
"Emitimos un retrato digital del sospechoso de un robo en Stratford en Febrero. Si tienen información contáctenos por favor", escribió en un tuit la policía del condado de Warwickshire, en el centro del país.
We've issued an efit for of a suspect in a distraction burglary in Stratford in February. If you have any information please contact us. https://t.co/NipFniL1ed pic.twitter.com/oGiYfxIi2e
— Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) April 3, 2018
La foto fue compartida más de veinte mil veces. Sin embargo, más que ayudar, el objetivo de los usuarios pareció ser para burlarse del extraño rostro del identikit.
Un usuario comparó al sospechoso con el personaje Henry J. Waternoose de la película Monsters Inc.
"Could you describe the burglar?" "So you know Henry J. Waternoose the third from Monsters Inc.? He looked like that" https://t.co/srNjTy6J3P
— Boubacar Bamsey (@ryan_bamz) April 3, 2018
"Creo que todos recordaríamos haberlo visto", escribió otro.
I think we'd all recall seeing him. https://t.co/2uafW03sy1
— Jonathon Greenhow (@coffeemadman) April 3, 2018
Tampoco faltaron los memes. "Conozco su hermana", escribió una usuaria.
I know his sister 😳 pic.twitter.com/eWa6jFISx4
— dodgyrunner (@SDivitt) April 3, 2018
— Bullshire Police (@BullshirePolice) April 3, 2018
— Chris Goulding (@Kristoff1875) April 3, 2018
— Abu WanKinobbi☝🏻 (@AbuWankinobbi) April 3, 2018
— Kate (@erstkate) April 3, 2018
— Jory (@jbrumler) April 3, 2018
— Jodi💖 (@Jyoti1118) April 3, 2018
Where could he have got that cunning disguise ? pic.twitter.com/WwRUMPLAsv
— king chillout (@kingchillout) April 3, 2018
"Me siento como si mi primer día ayudando en el departamento de retratos digitales haya ido bien", comentó el guionista John O'Farrel.
I feel like my first day helping out in the police photofit department went well. https://t.co/KboNXvcr5Z
— John O'Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) April 3, 2018
Tras la viralización, la policía respondió con otro tuit.
"Podemos confirmar que esto es real y que nos esperábamos la atención", escribió. "Pero fuera de bromas, fue creado a partir de una descripción que nos fue proporcionada y es algo serio porque una mujer fue víctima de un crimen horrible. Ojalá la atención ayudará a identificar al agresor y a conducirlo pronto ante la justicia".
We can confirm that this is real and that we anticipated the attention! But jokes aside, it was created from a description provided and it's serious as a woman was victim of a horrible crime. Hopefully the attention will mean we identify the offender/bring him to justice quicker
— Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) April 3, 2018
