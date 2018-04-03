Un identikit difundido por la policía británica se volvió viral este martes y desató cientos de burlas, memes y comentarios en las redes sociales.

"Emitimos un retrato digital del sospechoso de un robo en Stratford en Febrero. Si tienen información contáctenos por favor", escribió en un tuit la policía del condado de Warwickshire, en el centro del país.

La foto fue compartida más de veinte mil veces. Sin embargo, más que ayudar, el objetivo de los usuarios pareció ser para burlarse del extraño rostro del identikit.

Un usuario comparó al sospechoso con el personaje Henry J. Waternoose de la película Monsters Inc.

Henry J. Waternoose
Henry J. Waternoose

"Creo que todos recordaríamos haberlo visto", escribió otro.

Tampoco faltaron los memes. "Conozco su hermana", escribió una usuaria.

"Me siento como si mi primer día ayudando en el departamento de retratos digitales haya ido bien", comentó el guionista John O'Farrel.

Tras la viralización, la policía respondió con otro tuit.

"Podemos confirmar que esto es real y que nos esperábamos la atención", escribió. "Pero fuera de bromas, fue creado a partir de una descripción que nos fue proporcionada y es algo serio porque una mujer fue víctima de un crimen horrible. Ojalá la atención ayudará a identificar al agresor y a conducirlo pronto ante la justicia".

