The US President Donald Trump informed via Twitter of his decision to cancel his meeting in Buenos Aires, while on the G20 Summit, with the president of Russia Vladimir Putin. The escalation of tensions between Ukraine and Crimea may have derailed the formal gathering, but the dignitaries broke the ice anyway this Friday. Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin met face to face, talked an even laughed together.
"Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin. I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved!," the American leader had written in two tweets, while flying towards Buenos Aires aboard the Air Force One. But even though the bilateral get-together was cancelled, Infobae could find out that Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin did have a conversation. This picture is evidence of the it.
The brief encounter happened just before the family photo. The American president had arrived into the facilities after unexpectedly skipping the leaders' retreat, the private meeting exclusive for the permanent members of the forum. They talked for mor than one minute, and there was laughter. Their tête-à-tête did not go unnoticed; the other dignitaries observed it, and also or more did so their escorts.
The original bilateral meeting was scheduled for today. Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin had planned to talk for 20 minutes on the Costa Salguero fairgrounds. They were going to address the US withdrawal from the nuclear treaty signed in 1987 by Mijail Gorbachov y Ronald Reagan.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
