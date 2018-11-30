"Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin. I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved!," the American leader had written in two tweets, while flying towards Buenos Aires aboard the Air Force One. But even though the bilateral get-together was cancelled, Infobae could find out that Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin did have a conversation. This picture is evidence of the it.