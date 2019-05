View this post on Instagram

This morning Cheslie, Kaliegh and I had the honor of meeting @gayleking, @norahodonnell, and, @jdickerson and being interviewed by them on @cbsthismorning. We spoke about the significance of our 3 victories. I’m so proud to be 1/3 of this group and hope that this will encourage people to be resilient and proud of who they are!